The girl who came to #Aligarh to marry a man from another community. pic.twitter.com/aZtliJYgt0 — Anuja Jaiswal (@Anuja_Jaiswal11) December 4, 2020

After 21-year-old Sonu Malik travelled from Chandigarh to Aligarh for an interfaith marriage to a woman, also 21, in court, he was arrested on allegations of forcibly detaining her, according to a report in The Quint.

Malik was taken away by policemen in an e-rickshaw, and arrested by Aligarh’s Civil Line police, The Times of India reported. A video clip (above) of the woman being taken away by policewomen, and protesting that she is not a minor and declaring her love for Malik, has gone viral on social media.

Malik’s arrest comes a few days after the new anti-conversion law came into force. The police issued a brief statement on video (below).