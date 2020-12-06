Watch: Huge convoy of vehicles carries out rally in support of Indian farmers in California
The rally led to traffic jams in various parts of San Francisco, local media reports said.
In a massive show of support with the protesting farmers of India, a “kisaan solidarity rally” was carried out in Oakland, California in the United States on Saturday. Adorned with posters, hundreds of vehicles drove towards the Indian Consulate in San Francisco via the Bay Bridge, honking in support of the farmers’ agitation.
Thousands of farmers in India have been camped at Delhi borders for ten days now, demanding the rollback of three new farm laws that were passed by the Parliament in September 2020. The farmers fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of large corporations.
The California solidarity rally was organised by Jakara Movement, a “grassroots organisation, inspired by Sikh principles, that strengthens community engagement and creates empowerment”.