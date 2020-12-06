Support for India Farmers going down on SF Bay Bridge #ModiHatesFarmers pic.twitter.com/YE0Rzw4SVy — Paul Kavanaugh (@homerj007) December 5, 2020

In a massive show of support with the protesting farmers of India, a “kisaan solidarity rally” was carried out in Oakland, California in the United States on Saturday. Adorned with posters, hundreds of vehicles drove towards the Indian Consulate in San Francisco via the Bay Bridge, honking in support of the farmers’ agitation.

Thousands of farmers in India have been camped at Delhi borders for ten days now, demanding the rollback of three new farm laws that were passed by the Parliament in September 2020. The farmers fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of large corporations.

The California solidarity rally was organised by Jakara Movement, a “grassroots organisation, inspired by Sikh principles, that strengthens community engagement and creates empowerment”.

A remarkable protest and demonstration in support of Punjabi and other Indian farmers. Drivers with signs and broadcasting chants declaring "no farmers, no food."



