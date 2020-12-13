Viral Video Watch: This naturally-formed ice cave in the Swiss Alps has visitors wonderstruck The cave was created by the receding water of a lake. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago “I’ve never seen anything like it, almost as if it’s not of this world.” This ice cave forms naturally on a high-altitude glacier in the Swiss Alps, and its shape varies each year. pic.twitter.com/BGf1tXhDIz— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 12, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Switzerland Viral video nature Read Comments Print