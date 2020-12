💍 Congratulations to Paula, our DART driver and her fiancé Conor on their engagement - and here’s how Paula saw it unfold as she was driving a northbound DART into Pearse!

🎉 Thanks to DART and Pearse Station teams for helping Conor to make it happen! #pearseproposal https://t.co/RBis8cVCAf pic.twitter.com/YZbHlm74Am