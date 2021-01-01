With people locked in their houses for the better part of 2020, most content creators had to delve deep to find new ideas to keep their followers amused. One particular series, featuring a young school-going child named “Pintu”, was considerably successful in catching the attention of Instagram users.

The series has been created by comedian Srishti Dixit and is made up of short videos that feature a middle-class, north-Indian child who drops truth bombs on his teachers and questions their conventional behaviour. The short videos touch upon socially-relevant topics like feminism and teachers shaming the students publicly. Not only are the videos funny but they also make the viewers nostalgic because of the relatable incidents portrayed.