Most people around the world spent 2020 indoors. The year was hard on travel video bloggers who depend on going places to make a living, and on local businesses that depend on travellers to earn their income. As the lockdown restrictions were lifted from various parts of the country, a few travel bloggers not only started getting back to work but also took it upon themselves to promote local businesses, doing their bit in uplifting those who have been hurt by the pandemic.

One such travel blogger duo is the Manali-based Rohan Thakur and Bharti Bahrani. They run a YouTube channel titled Ronnie and Barty and their exquisite videos from the Himalayas have earned them rave reviews.

Over the past few months, Thakur and Bahrani have travelled to parts of Himachal Pradesh, capturing valley views and serene sunsets for their viewers, all of this while promoting local businesses like homestays. Comments like “You know ur videos can be a huge help for suicidal people to get inspired to live more on earth” and “Tranquility descends upon those who watch your videos” are common on the videos released by the filmmaking duo, thus making them the harbingers of momentary cheer in a rather despicable year.