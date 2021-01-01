Play

When it comes to comedians, 2020 was Shyam Rangeela’s year. Rangeela rose to prominence in 2018 when a comedy show on television channel included his video impersonating both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. It made its way to social media and was widely circulated.

In 2020, Rangeela posted a number of videos on his social media channels, impersonating Modi, offering an alternative version of the Prime Minister’s own video appearances.