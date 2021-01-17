A man drove his car onto a runway and into the path of a Boeing 777 aircraft that had just landed at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported. The man reportedly claimed that he took a wrong turn and reached the airport tarmac. Videos of the car on the runway were widely circulated on social media.

According to the officials, the driver was under the influence of methamphetamine and was not aware that he had driven into the airport, the report added.