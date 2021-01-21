Viral Video Watch: Hilarious compilation of Donald Trump saying ‘bye-bye’ Oddly therapeutic. Scroll Staff An hour ago BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 BYE-BYE 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/sHrl4qag6B— VICE News (@VICENews) January 20, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Donald Trump USA Read Comments