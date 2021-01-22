.@BernieSanders talks about his mittens and coat "You know in Vermont, we dress warm, we know something about the cold, and we're not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm. And that's what I did today." pic.twitter.com/FiTCLpn95m — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 20, 2021

While other guests were dressed in their best formal clothes, United States Senator Bernie Sanders wore a parka and colourful mittens to President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. A photograph of Sanders, sitting with his arms crossed, soon became a meme template and inspired thousands of jokes on social media.

Addressing the viral trend, Sanders told a journalist on TV, “In Vermont, we know something about the cold. We are not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm.”

Here are a few popular memes on the senator’s attire from Wednesday.