Around the Web Watch: Protesters calling for Alexei Navalny’s release fill up Moscow’s Pushkin Square Tens of thousands of Russians rallied in support of the jailed opposition leader on Saturday. Hundreds were summarily detained. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Moscow’s Pushkin Square is now full of protesters calling for Navalny’s release – and riot police, warning over the loudspeaker that they will arrest them if they don’t leave. pic.twitter.com/F95gHSFVHF— max seddon (@maxseddon) January 23, 2021 WatchRussian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny moments before he was arrested Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Aleksei Navalny Read Comments