Around the Web Watch: Mountaineers sing the national anthem of Nepal as they reach the summit of K2 The video overlays a soundtrack of the national anthem, however. Scroll Staff An hour ago “They climbed the last few feet together while singing the national anthem of Nepal.”Yes, they did.pic.twitter.com/mUScPByOuH https://t.co/MDGwWCQ1Z1— Anup Kaphle (@AnupKaphle) January 24, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mountains Nepal Himalayas