A Tacoma Police vehicle ploughed into a group of people in the city’s downtown area in Washington, United States on Saturday night, news agency Reuters reported. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. At least one person was injured.

The police were responding to reports of drag racers in the area. Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said that the driver of the car sped away as he was afraid that the crowd surrounding the car would break the window, the report added.