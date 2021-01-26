Around the Web Protesting farmers gather at Delhi’s Red Fort. Watch scenes from Republic Day tractor rally The farmers’ rally in the capital on Tuesday turned violent. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago LIVE | Scores of protesting farmers enter Delhi's iconic Red Fort #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/0fOTPJp8Bp— NDTV (@ndtv) January 26, 2021 Farmers at Red Fort! 👏👏 #HistoricTractorMarch#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/8pm3DfYj7J— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) January 26, 2021 "LEHAR KISANI DI"Feeling honoured to witness this historic peaceful farmers' tractor rally. #AmitojMann @AvkashMann #KisanTractorRally #HistoricTractorMarch pic.twitter.com/iobj92yy1r— Harbhajan Mann (@harbhajanmann) January 26, 2021 Tractors crossing Tikri border barricades one by one, still thousands in queue#KisanParade #KisanTractorRally @RaviSinghKA @Kisanektamorcha @SAsiaSolidarity @ravishndtv @TheQuint @thewire_in @ReallySwara @RanaAyyub @BaltejPannu @kavita_krishnan @DrHarjitBhatti @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/tNcaI2sQp6— Navkiran Natt | ਨਵਕਿਰਨ ਨੱਤ (@navkiran_natt) January 26, 2021 Historic Tractor March. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. #HistoricTractorMarch pic.twitter.com/Jx0WWGJwOa— Tribal Army (@TribalArmy) January 26, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Farmers Republic Day protest Read Comments