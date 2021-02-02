Una mujer hizo su clase de aerobic sin darse cuenta de que estaban dando el golpe de Estado en Myanmar. Y pues puede verse como el convoy de militares llega al parlamento. pic.twitter.com/fmFUzhawRe — Àngel Marrades (@VonKoutli) February 1, 2021

Khing Hnin Wai, a physical education teacher in Myanmar, did not anticipate that a simple aerobics video would bring instant and widespread internet fame.

On Monday morning, when a convoy of military vehicles arrived at Myanmar’s parliament to depose the government in a coup, Khing Hnin Wai was recording her aerobics video in the vicinity. The arrival of the army vehicles was filmed in the background of the video. The teacher, however, continued to dance without missing a step.

What made the teacher continue dancing even as a major historic event was unfolding in the background? “I was filming the clip for a competition before the morning’s news came out,” she was quoted as saying in a report by Coconuts Media.

Khing Hnin Wai was recording the video for a fitness dance competition and she wanted to win it, and hence continued her aerobics unfazed while the military arrived at the Myanmar parliament in the background of her video.

The dance lasted a little over three minutes. According to the report, she eventually noticed helicopters and vehicles with heavy weapons moving towards the parliament, and some officers even gave her a smile as they passed.

Some social media users raised concerns that the video might have been fake, but according to research quoted by BuzzFeed News, the allegation is unlikely to be true. The physical education teacher, who is an employee of Myanmar’s ministry of education, has also posted other videos in the past recorded at the same location.