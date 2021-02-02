Around the Web Watch: New York City’s Times Square turns white as winter storm Orlena brings heavy snow to the city New York has declared a ‘state of emergency’. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago VIDEO: Snow blankets Times Square as New York braces for possibly one of its heaviest ever snowfalls.New York declares a "state of emergency" restricting non-essential travel, moving all children back to remote learning and rescheduling long-awaited vaccine shots pic.twitter.com/aBZDHyX0OU— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 2, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. New York Snow Read Comments