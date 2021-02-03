Viral Video ‘Runs, jumps, and plays all day with her pack’: Paralysed boxer puppy rescued, nursed back to health ‘We adopted the sweetest rear legs paralysed boxer puppy last January, when she was a few months old.’ Scroll Staff 3 hours ago We adopted the sweetest rear legs paralyzed boxer puppy last January, when she was a few months old. So many nice people donated money to help continue her therapy. Now she is a one year old wild girl. Runs, jumps, and plays all day with her pack of misfits. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/DV8SlsMso3— Keoni (@KekoaCaddie) February 2, 2021 This is her today...💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/JecnoBffw4— Keoni (@KekoaCaddie) February 2, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anela🌺Dex👮🏽♂️Kleo❤️ (@anela_the_angel_whiteboxer) Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals Dogs Rescue Read Comments