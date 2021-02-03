Around the Web Watch: Mumbai local trains resume operations after 10 months, making some commuters emotional Not the usual crowds just yet, however. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Back to normal? A glimpse of commuters in Borivali, as Mumbai reopens local trains for the general public after more than 10 months#MumbaiLocalTrains #Mumbaikar #MumbaiLocal @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/kl6DX4Vv0K— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 1, 2021 pic.twitter.com/f7B2nUQ1yt— Ashraf Sadiq Adenwala (@AdenwalaAshraf) February 2, 2021 Mumbai Local is back 🙌🚊A big Smile on mumbaikar whose lifeline is local train ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lCdzuuiNFY— Rupa 🇮🇳 (@dawn2dusk_30) January 31, 2021 Mumbai local trains open to all from today! @mid_day pic.twitter.com/EC12xfGcHR— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) January 31, 2021 Mumbai Local Trains have resumed for all at specific timings for essential services and regular passengers. Please take all necessary precautions while traveling in local trains 🙏🙏 #WassupMumbai #MumbaiLocal pic.twitter.com/KBMPkH7VCa— Wassup Mumbai (@Wassup_Mumbai) February 1, 2021 A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AqEhlTaH0Z— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 2, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai Trains Read Comments