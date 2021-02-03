Around the Web Watch: Stage with Rakesh Tikait on it collapses during farmers’ mahapanchayat in Jind, Haryana Several people were on the stage when it collapsed. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago #WATCH | The stage on which Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait & other farmer leaders were standing, collapses in Jind, Haryana.A 'Mahapanchayat' is underway in Jind. pic.twitter.com/rBwbfo0Mm1— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Haryana farmers protest