Viral Video Watch: A year after the rave remix of the BBC news them, here is a new rave dance

In March 2020, the BBC news rave theme – a hilarious remix – took social media by storm.

Scroll Staff
24 minutes ago

it only took nearly a whole year since the BBC news rave theme - but now a BBC news rave dance has gone viral on TikTok at 135k views in under a day pic.twitter.com/H3FHnFN9nJ— Sophia Smith Galer (@sophiasgaler) February 3, 2021

Dance Humour Media