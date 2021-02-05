Around the Web Watch: Selena Gomez releases upbeat Spanish single, starting an online frenzy of dancing ‘Baila Conmigo’ (’Dance With Me’) is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Nogari. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play The official music video. Play Behind the scenes. Play Reactions.WatchSinger Selena Gomez’s first Spanish single ‘De Una Vez’ is about love, healing, empowerment Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Dance Read Comments