Around the Web Watch: Hundreds of school teachers march in uniform to protest against military coup in Myanmar Spotted on a street in Hlaing Tharyer, a suburban city in Yangon. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Hundreds of school teachers wearing uniform marching on a street in Hlaing Tharyer, a suburb city of Yangon, Myanmar, protesting against military coup in Myanmar, Feb 8. Credit: Khit Thit Media #WhatIsHappeningInMyanmar #CivilDisobedienceMovement #SaveMyanmar #Feb8Coup #Burma pic.twitter.com/fAvPeqeSuJ— Wa Lone (@walone4) February 8, 2021 Also readMyanmar military coup: Protests continue as thousands hit streets amid internet blockade