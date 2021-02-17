Around the Web Watch: New ‘Nirbhayam’ app from Kerala Police helps women in danger get help instantly Women can use the ‘press-and-hold’ button on the app without drawing attention from potential assailants. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago An excellent initiative by @TheKeralaPolice - the nirbhayam app helps women in distress access police help. pic.twitter.com/JYx8ugx32v— IPS Association (@IPS_Association) February 17, 2021 Also readJournalist Priya Ramani not guilty in MJ Akbar defamation case, rules Delhi court Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala Police Women Read Comments