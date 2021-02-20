Around the Web Watch: Parody of Bengali hit song ‘Tumpa Sona’ becomes CPI(M)’s political rally theme song The original song was released in November 2020. Scroll Staff An hour ago Popular culture invades @CPIM_WESTBENGAL ... A parody of 'Tumpa Sona' number now becomes the party's official 28 Feb Brigade rally campaign. The party had once banned popular artists from performing in govt functions for spreading "apasangaskriti"! @CNNnews18 @news18dotcom pic.twitter.com/zHJECuHmdx— Sougata Mukhopadhyay (@Sougata_Mukh) February 20, 2021 Play The original song Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. CPI(M) song Read Comments