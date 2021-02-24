Around the Web Motera: Time-lapse video shows construction of world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad The ground was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Satellite pictures show a time-lapse of the construction of the #MoteraStadium in Ahmedabad. India and England are playing the third Test in the four-match series at the stadium which has just been named after PM Narendra Modi.📷 Planet Labshttps://t.co/yoFVqfWMHh pic.twitter.com/m4DcmJzstA— BBC News India (@BBCIndia) February 24, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket Gujarat Read Comments