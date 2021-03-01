Around the Web On camera: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vandra go dancing in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Assam Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was campaigning in Assam, and Rahul Gandhi, in Tamil Nadu, for the coming assembly elections. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dances with students of St. Joseph's Matriculation Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu during an interaction with them pic.twitter.com/RaSDpuXTqQ— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021 Also watchOn Tamil Nadu visit, Rahul Gandhi takes on class 10 student in a push-up challenge Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elections dance Read Comments