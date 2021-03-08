‘She’s painting herself in adorations while she was making complaints that will be totally unreliable to 99% of people.’



US broadcaster @megynkelly says Meghan’s Oprah interview was full of contradictions and she was ‘completely unaware’ of how she sounded in the interview. pic.twitter.com/qJZB6xsz4W — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alleged racism at the hands of the British royal family. The interview has stirred controversy, with several people criticising the couple for speaking against the royal family.

American lawyer and journalist Megyn Kelly called Markle “totally un-self-aware” for her allegations of racism. Speaking to Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, Kelly said “She’s painting herself in adorations...while she was making complaints that will be totally unreliable to 99% of people.” Morgan, a vocal supporter of the crown, also chimed in, calling Markle “disingenuous”.

Activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu spoke to Morgan in support of the couple while calling him out for his biased views. “You are such a disappointment,” Shola said to Morgan in response to his attack on Markle and Prince Harry.

Thank god for intelligent, articulate women like Dr Shola who have what it takes to criticise the professional shit stirring of Piers Morgan and the way he uses his platform, leaving him left with with no reply other than “leave my queen alone!” pic.twitter.com/MKpxfHSRhc — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) March 8, 2021

“Revenge or an attack on the Windsor family? I find that utterly ridiculous”



Author and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tells #BBCBreakfast Harry and Meghan have been ‘unable to defend themselves for years’.https://t.co/vAJSUDsAvU pic.twitter.com/omG4GVaq0T — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 8, 2021

The interview also invited several reactions on social media.

How the British press come up with Meghan Markle headlines 🥴🗞#meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/ksy7qb0lHa — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) March 3, 2021

Me on my first shift as security for Harry and Meghan #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/LPFByaKYAD — kyle🕊 (@_kylelaceyy) March 8, 2021

me and my homies riding for Meghan Markle like how our parents rode for Princess Diana pic.twitter.com/oYexcrf0ii — orpheˣ (@orphrry) March 8, 2021

In Honor of Meghan & Harry's interview today. I wanted to make a video that reflected the global support they have and just how powerful we are when we stand together. #OprahMeghanHarry #TeamMeghan #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/qoPiPqWpVM — tarmactorque | Athena (@tarmactorque) March 7, 2021

