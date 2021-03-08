‘Totally un-self-aware’: How social media reacted to Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey
While Piers Morgan criticised the actress and Harry for blaming the British royal family, the couple received immense support from many internet users.
In their interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry alleged racism at the hands of the British royal family. The interview has stirred controversy, with several people criticising the couple for speaking against the royal family.
American lawyer and journalist Megyn Kelly called Markle “totally un-self-aware” for her allegations of racism. Speaking to Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, Kelly said “She’s painting herself in adorations...while she was making complaints that will be totally unreliable to 99% of people.” Morgan, a vocal supporter of the crown, also chimed in, calling Markle “disingenuous”.
Activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu spoke to Morgan in support of the couple while calling him out for his biased views. “You are such a disappointment,” Shola said to Morgan in response to his attack on Markle and Prince Harry.
The interview also invited several reactions on social media.
