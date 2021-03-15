Around the Web Caught on camera: The moment when BTS realised they didn’t win, and more from 2021 Grammy Awards Big winners of the night included Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. Beyoncé has now won 28 Grammy Awards – the highest ever for a female artist. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago that moment 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z6DquLPnYN— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 15, 2021 Grammys 2021 Dynamite - BTS pic.twitter.com/p63pcWlG8f— 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙖🐰🐠💚 (@comma_bts) March 15, 2021 🚨 We have a MAJOR Announcement! 🚨 @Beyonce has officially made #GRAMMYs history. pic.twitter.com/VTrkg5UrSW— CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021 Yassss @Beyonce Making Herstory #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ArivdnyHpW— Ingrid silva (@ingridsilva) March 15, 2021 What would @Beyonce do? Definitely win big at The #GRAMMYs! 😎 Congratulations to @theestallion and Beyoncé for Best Rap Song ✨ pic.twitter.com/EsijjKNodj— CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021 Album Of The Year + @taylorswift13 = The perfect 🎶Love Story.🎶 Put on your best “Cardigan” to celebrate this amazing #GRAMMYS win! ✨ pic.twitter.com/pYQfvarTLO— CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021 .@DojaCat's final performance of the hit single "Say So" at the 2021 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/u1x8Z46Xsi— Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) March 15, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) We love this love. Shout out to these two legends🧡 💚 #Grammys@billieeilish @theestallion pic.twitter.com/1ezlHA9AFv— CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Grammy Awards Beyoncé Billie Eilish Taylor Swift Read Comments