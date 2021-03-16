Unhappy about TMC turncoats joining party and getting instant tickets, BJP workers ransack party's Hooghly district office pic.twitter.com/jL1t7h77sb — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ - কলকাতা (@iindrojit) March 15, 2021

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party ransacked the party office in Hooghly, West Bengal on Monday over candidate selection for the upcoming state Assembly elections, The Times of India reported. Older members of the party have alleged that defectors from other political parties and new members have been given preference over them.

“I fail to understand the logic behind candidate selection. No one from the party told us about it, forget taking feedback,” BJP member Tandra Bhattacharya was quoted as saying. Former Kolkata mayor and BJP member Sovan Chatterjee quit the party on Sunday after he was denied a ticket from his preferred Behala Purba Assembly seat.