Viral Video Watch: Aurangabad artist whistles Manna Dey's famous song 'Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen' By Yuvraj Patel from Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Scroll Staff An hour ago Artist #YuvrajPatel from #Aurangabad has sung " ऐ मेरी जोहराजंबी तुझे मालूम नही " song on a whistle. pic.twitter.com/SYL0SiaXGg— Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) March 16, 2021 The whistled performance. Play The original song.