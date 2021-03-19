Around the Web Caught on microscope camera: Amoeba engulfs another organism to obtain nutrients The food chain is everywhere. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago This amoeba is engulfing another protist (heliozoan) via phagocytosis. In simplest terms, it’s using its body to eat, digest, and obtain nutrients. #MicroscopicMonday 🧫🔬 by @ciliateco pic.twitter.com/X9GFfleVi0— Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) March 15, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Biology nature Read Comments