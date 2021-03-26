Around the Web Watch: Over 350 turtle hatchlings released into the sea in Andhra Pradesh Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs on the seashore in December and January. Scroll Staff An hour ago More than 350 turtle hatchlings were released into sea by forest officials in India's Visakhapatnam. According to the @WWF, marine turtles have been around for more than 100 million years pic.twitter.com/yhuDC2yTST— Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wildlife turtles Read Comments