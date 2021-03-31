As part of the “ML Pepper Challenge”, a group of people was found playing volleyball without a net alongside an erupting volcano in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland. The group included professional Icelandic athlete Thelma Grétars, who was apparently accompanied by her coach, boyfriend, and friends.

The challenge was to “impress” the “Beach Volley Vikings” Anders Mol and Christian Sørum – by playing “pepper” – a pre-match volleyball drill – in the oddest places and ways, with one or more people with “ingenuity”, and then posting the video on social media before March 29. The winner could win a limited-edition watch, according to the challenge.