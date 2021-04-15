Around the Web Endless funeral pyres, crumbling testing facilities: Scenes from the Covid-19 crisis in Lucknow Uttar Pradesh recorded 20,510 new infections on Wednesday, the highest-ever reported rise in cases in the state. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Visuals of cremation ground at Bhaisakund near Gomti river bank in #Lucknow #COVIDSecondWave #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/P3T5oVSWsk— Arvind Chauhan (@arvindcTOI) April 14, 2021 मैं लखनऊ में स्वप्रेरित 'जनता लॉकडाउन' की घोषणा करता हूँ lये सरकार कुछ नहीं करेगी, इन्हें GST चाहिए lलाशें बिछी हैं, शमशान में स्थान नहीं हैं, सरकारी सिस्टम ध्वस्त हो चुका है lआओ, साथियों साथ दो, हाथ बढ़ाओ lलखनऊ के मरघट में स्वजनों की गूंजती ये चीत्कार सून लो l👇 pic.twitter.com/E7WwCh1gqP— Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) April 14, 2021 लखनऊ के सिविल अस्पताल में कोविड जांच के लिए मारामारी का ये नजारा है..न कोई लाइन और न ही किसी तरह की सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग.. लोग कोविड प्रोटोकाल का कर रहे उल्लंघन..सिविल अस्पताल में रोज सुबह से ही टोकन के जरिए हो रहा कोरोना टेस्ट.. pic.twitter.com/loSDydWvff— Devvesh Pandey | देवेश पांडेय | دیویش پانڈے۔ (@iamdevv23) April 14, 2021 Visual of today at Civil hospital Lucknow.Meanwhile 5656 new cases detected in last 24 hours in #Lucknow #COVID19India #COVIDSecondWave pic.twitter.com/Ltf7NnuuVS— Arvind Chauhan (@arvindcTOI) April 14, 2021 लखनऊ के लोहिया अस्पताल में कोरोना टेस्टिंग के लिए लोगों की लम्बी कतारें @AbshkMishra #UttarPradesh #Lucknow #COVID19 #Coronvirus #ATVideo pic.twitter.com/Nn9c1bwFD6— AajTak (@aajtak) April 15, 2021 #Covid19 deaths in Lucknow underreported? Cremations vs government dataRead here: https://t.co/6LBzdefuZT pic.twitter.com/5hoiXM7WUv— NDTV (@ndtv) April 15, 2021 #EXCLUSIVE | Does the #UttarPradesh govt have a system in place to track the #KumbhMela returnees? @tanvishukla asks #UttarPradesh Cabinet Minister @SidharthNSingh. Listen in to what he has to say pic.twitter.com/687k2NL7q9— Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) April 14, 2021 Also readUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath tests positive for coronavirus Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Read Comments