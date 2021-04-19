#WATCH | A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area earlier today after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks.



"An FIR under various sections of IPC has been lodged against them," say police.



(Video source - Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/hv1rMln3CU — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

A couple entered into an altercation with police officers in Delhi’s Darya Ganj area on Sunday when told to wear face masks while driving, news agency ANI reported. A video of the incident was recorded by the Delhi Police, and the couple was identified as Patel Nagar residents Pankaj and Abha.

On April 7, Delhi High Court had declared that all drivers had to wear face masks even when driving alone. A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh said that a vehicle would constitute a “public place” even if it was occupied by one person.