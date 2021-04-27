Around the Web Watch: Covid-19 positive groom gets married in PPE kit, defying requests from state authorities The incident was reported from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A couple in Ratlam tied the knot wearing PPE kits as the groom is #COVID19 positive, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mXlUK2baUh— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus Read Comments