Viral Video Watch: Irish President's dog refuses to leave him alone – even during a TV interview This is not the first time when a dog from Michael D Higgins' house has made it to the news for being absolutely adorable. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago There was a lot going on in our @rtenews interview yesterday #rtenewsbehindthescenes @PresidentIRL @PaulDeighano pic.twitter.com/2zaJo3fRiY— Sinéad Crowley (@SineadCrowley) May 3, 2021