Around the Web Watch: Hospital in Ahmedabad uses ‘music therapy’ to treat Covid-19 patients Unconventional, but the patients seem to be enjoying it. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Sola Civil hospital doctor choose music therapy to treat #COVID patients , #Ahmedabad #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/c5cA9eEF0l— tv9gujarati (@tv9gujarati) April 21, 2021 अहमदाबाद में कोरोना मरीज़ों को दी जा रही है म्यूज़िक थेरेपी । इस थेरेपी के ज़रिए कोरोना के मरीज़ों में एक अलग उत्साह देखने को मिला। देखिए @gopimaniar की #ReporterDiary । अन्य वीडियो: https://t.co/mf6keLW7vJ #RE pic.twitter.com/dpf2eaS6Aa— AajTak (@aajtak) May 5, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gujarat Coronavirus Read Comments