BJP Baliya MLA surendra singh is advising people to have Gaumutra (Cow Urine ) for Corona treatment #Corona #मोदी_इस्तीफा_दो #Coronil pic.twitter.com/LPC8p35QDh — Aditya Bidwai (@AdityaBidwai) May 7, 2021

A video of BJP MLA Surendra Singh appealing to people to drink gaumutra (cow urine) to curb the spread of Covid-19 has gone viral.

The MLA from Bairia, Uttar Pradesh offers instructions for its consumption, advising people to drink two to three capfuls of cow urine mixed with water on an empty stomach. “Do not consume anything else for thirty minutes afterwards,” he adds. Singh also added that cow urine is a “superpower” in treating a variety of diseases, including heart diseases and heart attacks.

The politician suggests buying Patanjali’s cow urine “if sourcing (cow urine) directly is difficult,” according to India Today.

