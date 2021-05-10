Around the Web Watch: Doctor plays Amit Trivedi’s ‘Love You Zindagi’ for a Covid-19 patient in the emergency room The 30-year-old woman couldn’t get an ICU bed, so she was being treated in an Covid-19 emergency ward when she asked her doctor to play some music. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days.She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc.She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her.Lesson:"Never lose the Hope" pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG— Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Covid-19 Doctors