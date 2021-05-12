Around the Web ‘Israel is an apartheid state’: Thousands gathered in New York City in support of Palestine ‘Stop the killing, stop the hate, Israel is an apartheid state,’ the crowd chanted. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Happening now in NYC ~ 1000s gather in support of #FreePalestine ~ Stop the killing, stop the hate, Israel is an apartheid state pic.twitter.com/gFidh2wpyN— South Asia Solidarity Initiative (@SASIinNYC) May 11, 2021 ReadAt least 20 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes as conflict in Jerusalem escalates Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Palestine USA Read Comments