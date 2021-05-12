Viral Video Watch: Liquor stores sell out within hours of lockdown notice in Telangana Alcohol shops in Hyderabad sold stocks worth about Rs 25 crore on Tuesday, according to The News Minute. Scroll Staff 42 minutes ago Jublie hills Tonic after lockdown announcement. Their entire stock sold out🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/SsYsy6w684— Agasthya Kantu (@kantuagasthya) May 11, 2021 People lined up at different wine& liquor stores in Hyderabad amid the Govt decision to impose a ten days lock down with exceptions in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. pic.twitter.com/RzAQiJjXgg— CharanTeja (@CharanT16) May 11, 2021 Crowds flock to wine shops in #Hyderabad post lockdown announcement. pic.twitter.com/K6AqfKzuR0— Rahul Devulapalli (@rahulscribe) May 11, 2021 Huge crowd gathered at wine shops after government of #Telangana imposed 10 days #lockdown pic.twitter.com/B2ua3Gy3X5— Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) May 11, 2021 As #Telangana goes into partial lockdown starting tomorrow, huge rush outside wine shops in every nook & corner of #Hyderabad. Cops deployed outside shops to monitor crowd pic.twitter.com/ehe4a4H1lE— Swastika Das (@swastikadas95) May 11, 2021 ReadCoronavirus: Telangana imposes 10-day lockdown from May 12. Check the exemptions here Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad Lockdown Telangana Alcohol Read Comments