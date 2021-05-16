Scroll Eco India: The East Kolkata Wetlands face an existential threat from property developers This mosaic of salt marshes, settling basins and farmlands is said to be the world's largest natural, biological sewage treatment system. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Prabal Bose | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Script & Field Producer: Shruti Shrivastava | Script & Associate Producer: Rhea Arora | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Eco India Kolkata West Bengal Environment Read Comments