Coronavirus crisis: 15 more people die allegedly due to lack of oxygen at medical college in Goa An inquiry has been set up by the state government to look into the incident. Scroll Staff An hour ago #COVID19 | Heart-rending scenes from inside Goa's government hospital; over 40 deaths reported in 2 days pic.twitter.com/wQmMYqlivA— NDTV (@ndtv) May 14, 2021