Hundreds of protestors surrounded a police vehicle carrying two immigrant men on Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland after they were detained by United Kingdom Immigration Enforcement, The Guardian reported. The protestors prevented the vehicle from driving away, and the authorities were forced to release the immigrants, registering a win for community solidarity.

The UK Immigration Enforcement staff reportedly swooped on a property in Pollokshields early morning on Thursday and detained the immigrants.

“They messed with the wrong city. This is just the start. When there is another dawn raid in Glasgow, the same thing will happen,” Pinar Aksu of Maryhill Integration Network was quoted as saying.