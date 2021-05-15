Around the Web Watch: Two Gaza children are happy they saved their pet fish after Israeli bomb destroyed their home An Israeli air raid in Gaza killed at least 10 Palestinians, mostly children, early on Saturday in one of the deadliest single strikes in the region recently. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago These two Gazan kids are happy that they were able to rescue their fish after an Israeli bombing destroyed their home in #Gaza . pic.twitter.com/mGehqtFUDI— Baker Atyani (@atyanibaker) May 15, 2021 ReadWhy the Al-Aqsa Mosque has often been a site of conflict between Israel and Palestine Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Palestine Gaza Read Comments