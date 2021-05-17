Around the Web Watch: Elephant stuck in mud pit rescued by forest department in Karnataka The incident took place in the Moleyur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve, news agency ANI reported. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH Karnataka: A female elephant stuck in a mud puddle was rescued yesterday by forest department officials in the Moleyur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (Video source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/ZE751V73qh— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Animals elephants Read Comments