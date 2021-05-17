Around the Web Cyclone Tauktae: Barge goes adrift near Bombay High oilfield, over 200 stranded, rescue underway The Indian Navy despatched two ships to assist them following an SOS call. Scroll Staff 43 minutes ago A barge has gone adrift off Bombay High with 273 personnel onboard amidst #CycloneTauktae. Distress calls sent out. Video here of destroyer INS Kochi sailing out from Mumbai to provide search & rescue. pic.twitter.com/2H1tosMrr4— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 17, 2021 04 crew members winched by helo & rescued safely. Rough seas #TauktaeCyclone, had resulted in flooding of the vessel’s machinery compartments rendering it without propulsion & power supply & the left over crew without any support & rescue options by sea (2/2)@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Vr2F4VEB7f— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 17, 2021 ReadMumbai sees heavy rain, gusty winds, collapsed tree as Cyclone Tauktae intensifies Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mumbai cyclones ships Read Comments