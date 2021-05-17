Around the Web ‘You were late at every stage’: UK journalists question why travel from India wasn’t halted earlier Adil Ray told UK politician Kwasi Kwarteng that he was trying to justify ‘a catastrophic error’ when he responded to the question with ‘strong vaccine rollout’. Scroll Staff An hour ago Why did the government not put India on the red list sooner when COVID rates were rising?Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says the vaccine roll-out 'makes people safe' against the Indian varient. pic.twitter.com/24SP8wQ7BY— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vaccination UK coronavirus